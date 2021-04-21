SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Nearly a year after dozens of looters stormed a Scottsdale mall, authorities have made two more arrests related to the unrest.

Scottsdale police said Wednesday that a man and a woman were booked last week for separate incidents.

Investigators identified 20-year-old Nicholas Dowd as a suspect who broke into an AT&T; store across the street from Scottsdale Fashion Square mall amid the May 30 melee. He was arrested on burglary charges and was released.

Investigators say 41-year-old Yolanda Rochel was arrested after she tried to sell merchandise stolen from a Montblanc store. She faces charges of theft and trafficking in stolen property. Police recovered items from her worth more than $6,300.

It was not immediately known if either had retained an attorney.

Police say this makes for 57 arrests total in relation to last year’s riots.

The incident gained global attention after YouTuber Jake Paul and others went on social media from the riot scene. Paul said in a subsequent YouTube video that he had only been looking for people protesting the May 25 death of George Floyd, and he did not take part in any of the destruction.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.