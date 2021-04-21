Senate Republicans are accusing former Secretary of State John Kerry, the White House’s special envoy for climate, of coercing financial institutions into discriminating against fossil fuel companies.

Twelve Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee, led by ranking member Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, sent a letter to the Biden White House on Wednesday raising concerns that Mr. Kerry is “pressuring banks to make extralegal commitments.”

“These commitments would result in discrimination against lawful U.S. energy companies and their employees, higher energy costs for American consumers, and slower economic growth,” the senators wrote.

The letter comes as Mr. Kerry has embraced his new role as President Biden’s international climate czar. Most notably, the former secretary of state has been traveling the globe, urging both governments and the private sector to abandon fossil fuels.

As part of that effort, Mr. Kerry has specifically targeted financial institutions to mobilize investment and loans for green energy projects and technologies.

“I am in discussions right now with a number of our largest asset managers and major banking institutions with hopes that we can begin to understand where the capital could come from and how it can go to these sectors,” Mr. Kerry said last month.

The Republicans, however, allege that the former secretary of state has gone further than simply urging investment in a particular field. Mr. Toomey and others say that Mr. Kerry in both private and public discussions has used the specter of increased regulation and presidential executive orders to thwart banks from investing in fossil fuels.

Republicans, in particular, point to recent comments the former secretary of state has made at the International Monetary Fund and other venues.

At the IMF, Mr. Kerry told financial leaders the White House was mulling an executive order requiring companies to disclose their climate risks. Meanwhile, during another event in March, Mr. Kerry warned banking and oil executives to not “wind up on the wrong side” of climate change when regulation was looming.

“You don’t want to be sitting there with a lot of stranded assets,” Mr. Kerry said. “You’re gonna wind up on the wrong side of this battle.”

Such statements, Republicans argue, are not meant “to protect investors, but to punish lawful energy companies by deterring lending to, and investment in, such firms.”

Mr. Toomey, who served as a banker on Wall Street before being elected to Congress, argues such conduct is a “wholly inappropriate use of financial regulation and an attempt to substitute political favoritism for private business judgment.”

“The real objective here is to punish politically disfavored industries,” the senator said. “By straying beyond their mandates into the climate arena, financial regulators will pressure banks not to serve politically disfavored industries such as fossil fuel companies.”

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on this story.

Apart from calling out alleged political meddling, a source familiar with the Senate Banking Committee said Republicans were also motivated by a desire to send “a message” to big financial institutions.

“Stop your own leftward political shift and end discrimination against otherwise-solvent fossil energy companies,” the source said.

It is unclear if the message will break through, especially as the Biden administration is expanding its efforts to tackle the financial components of climate change.

Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced the creation of a special “climate hub” within her department to hasten the nation’s economy away from fossil fuels.

“Finance and financial incentives will play a crucial role in addressing the climate crisis at home and abroad and in providing capital for opportunities to transform the economy,” Ms. Yellen said.

