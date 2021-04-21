Senate Republicans decided Wednesday to keep a ban on their members taking part in pork-barrel earmark spending — but also made clear the ban isn’t binding.

But with Democrats reviving the practice for this Congress, the effect is to allow those senators who want to engage in the practice to do so without punishment, although they will be violating a principle of the GOP conference.

The decision was reached in a closed-door meeting.

“We just maintained the status quo,” said Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican. “We’ll see what people do.”

Democrats, after assuming full control of both chambers earlier this year, announced they would restore the practice of earmarks after a decade-long hiatus that Republicans imposed in 2011.

Democrats have promised to impose new restrictions to prevent some of the abuses that sparked the moratorium.

