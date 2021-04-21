COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - An inmate at a South Carolina prison died after being injured during a fight with another man inside their cell, the Department of Corrections said.

James Wheeler, 52, died days after the altercation with another inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution, The State reported.

Wheeler suffered severe injuries to his face and head on April 9 and died on Monday, the Department of Corrections said. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Authorities did not release information about a possible motive, but charges are pending.

Wheeler was serving a life sentence following a 1990 conviction for murder in Georgetown County, prison records show. He also was convicted of smuggling contraband in 2019, records show.

Wheeler would have been eligible for parole consideration in September.

