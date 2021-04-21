SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County police are seeking a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Spanish Lake.

The shooting happened Tuesday night south of Larimore Park, and the injured victim was found around 11:30 p.m., police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police have not released the victim’s name.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that so far this year, St. Louis County police have seen about twice as many homicides as they had by this time last year, with the department investigating 25 homicides as of April 15, compared with 12 by April 15, 2020.

