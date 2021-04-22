HICKORY, N.C. (AP) - A 7-year-old boy was fatally shot while riding in a car with his mother, authorities in North Carolina said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in Hickory, news outlets reported.

Officers responding to a 911 call about a shooting into a vehicle arrived to find Zakylen Greylen Harris with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck, Hickory police said in a news release.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other children were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Neither was injured.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a small, dark-colored SUV, possibly with multiple occupants.

