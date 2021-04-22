The White House said Thursday President Biden is cheering on efforts to grant statehood to Washington, D.C.

“President Biden strongly supports D.C. statehood and our administration will work with Congress to get it passed,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “His view is that the denial of voting representation in Congress and local self-government to the 712,000 residents of our nation’s capital violates two of our nation’s foundational principles: no taxation without representation and consent of the governed.”

The comments came shortly after House Democrats passed legislation along party lines Thursday to make the District of Columbia the nation’s 51st state.

The proposal faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

Ms. Psaki said the issue affects thousands of voters, including members of the military and retired veterans who call D.C. home.

“The president will continue to advocate for it,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.