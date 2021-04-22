SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A body was found in a burning car Wednesday night in Marion County, authorities said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says at around 10:40 p.m., an off-duty firefighter reported a car fire on Sunnyview Road NE near Hibbard Road NE, The Statesman Journal reported.

Firefighters found a person dead inside the car as they worked to extinguish the fire. Sheriff’s detectives have not yet identified the body.

Oregon State Police and other agencies are helping the sheriff’s office in the investigation. Anyone who may have information or footage of the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-540-8079.

