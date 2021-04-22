PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Scottsdale man faces manslaughter charges in connection with a four-car near Payson last week that left three people dead, according to authorities.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 49-year-old James David Duncan was driving a pickup truck Friday night that allegedly crossed the center line and collided with several vehicles on State Route 87 between Payson and Pine.

Killed in the chain-reaction collision were a 54-year-old Payson woman, a 38-year-old San Tan Valley woman and a 15-year-old boy.

Duncan was injured in the crash and was arrested Tuesday after he got out of a hospital.

DPS officials said Duncan faces three counts of manslaughter, five counts of endangerment and DUI related charges.

It was unclear Wednesday if Duncan has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

