Former President Donald Trump laid into LeBron James over the NBA star’s comments about an officer-involved shooting, calling him a nasty racist.

In a statement Thursday evening, Mr. Trump also taunted the Black Lives Matter activist over the league’s ratings.

“LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the League,” Mr. Trump said.

The former president then criticized Mr. James over a now-deleted tweet in which he threatened a Columbus, Ohio, police officer for shooting a knife-wielding Black female, possibly saving the life of another Black female.

“His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning. He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!” Mr. Trump said of Mr. James.

In the offending tweet, which has produced two days of backlash, Mr. James posted a photo of the police officer and said in all-capital letters “you’re next” and an hourglass emoji, a symbol of time running out.

