HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say a mural honoring George Floyd on the eastern fringe of downtown was vandalized Thursday but was quickly restored by its muralist.

“Some knucklehead” sprayed a racist message across Floyd’s image early Thursday morning, Police Chief Troy Finner said. He said the lives of Blacks, referred to by a racist epithet, “don’t matter.”

Finner, who is Black, appealed to city residents “not to give them the power” by an angry reaction to racist vandals. He said the more they damaged the mural, the greater the probability that they’ll be identified and charged.

Daniel Anguilu, who painted the mural of the Black man murdered by a white Minneapolis police officer, said it was the third time racist vandals defaced it. As before, Anguilu got busy restoring the image of the man who grew up in a mostly Black neighborhood two miles away.

