Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed late Wednesday to have captured “precise” drone footage of a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf.

Images and video released by Iran‘s PressTV news outlet appear to show fighter jets, helicopters and other equipment on the vessel.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees American military operations in the region, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Tehran boasted that the footage demonstrates the vast capabilities of its drones.

“The IRGC released the footage on Wednesday as means of vividly portraying its state-of-the-art advancements in the field of drone technology,” reads a story posted on the website of Iran‘s state-run Fars News Agency website. “The video recorded by an apparently four-strong drone squadron, provides real-time and remarkably close details of every warplane as well as other military aircraft and equipment deployed on the carrier.”

The purported video footage of the U.S. ship lasts about 30 seconds. Additional footage in the same clip shows Iranian forces testing new “suicide drones” and other equipment.

Drones have played a central role in U.S.-Iran tensions in recent years.

In the summer of 2019, for example, Iran shot down an American drone over the Strait of Hormuz. Just weeks later, U.S. military forces responded by taking down an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle.

Drones also were used in a September 2019 attack on Saudi oil-processing facilities. U.S. and Saudi officials have pinned that attack on Iran, though Iranian leaders have denied direct involvement.

