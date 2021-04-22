WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Wichita woman has been sentenced to probation for beating a man’s dog to death with a baseball bat, reportedly in a jealous rage.

Hilda Noordhoek, 32, was sentenced Wednesday to two years’ probation, the Wichita Eagle reported. Prosecutors say she broke into the man’s home in 2018 by smashing a window, stole a computer and headphones and fatally bludgeoned the man’s bulldog with a bat. A witness told police that Noordhoek killed the pet because she was mad that the man - with whom she was romantically involved - was seeing another woman.

Noordhoek denied committing the crimes to police, but pleaded no contest in February to burglary, theft and cruelty to animals. A no contest plea is one in which the defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to get a conviction.

Police used an anonymous tip and a license plate reader that matched Noordhoek’s car to one captured on security surveillance cameras outside of the victim’s house the night of the burglary to arrest Noordhoek, prosecutors said.

Because Noordhoek lacked a significant criminal history, she was eligible for probation under Kansas law, prosecutors said. She faces jail time if she fails to meet the terms of her probation, which include avoiding drugs and alcohol, holding a full-time job and completing an anger management class.

She’s also barred from having pets except any she already owned and can’t be alone with other people’s animals.

