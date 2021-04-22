LeBron James said Wednesday that his tweets about police shootings reflect his desire for “accountability.”

But what does “accountability” mean for Mr. James’ since-deleted threat against a police officer, Kayleigh McEnany asked Thursday on Fox News.

“With LeBron James, you know, he had the audacity to mention accountability,” she said. “I would like to see accountability for a leftist saying something wholly inappropriate, putting a target on the back of a police officer.”

If the NBA star were a conservative or named “LeBron Trump,” Ms. McEnany said, he would be getting canceled already.

“For a moment, think that this was not some celebrity athlete from the left, LeBron James. Let’s say his name was LeBron Trump, and he was a right-wing activist,” said the “Outnumbered” co-host and former spokeswoman for then-President Trump.

“He would be banned from Twitter and he would lose his job, likely. He’d lose all his sponsorships and he would be relegated to the outskirts of society,” Ms. McEnany said.

Mr. James put the officer who shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant in his rhetorical crosshairs Wednesday afternoon in a since-deleted tweet.

The NBA star sent to his nearly 50 million social media followers a photo of the officer with the two words “YOU’RE NEXT” and an hourglass.

As the backlash against Mr. James’ tweet grew as more became known — body-camera footage showed Ms. Bryant wielding a knife and getting ready to stab a Black woman when the officer shot her — he deleted the tweet and later tried to explain himself.

“I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY,” he wrote Wednesday evening.

