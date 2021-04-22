Climate change activists dumped mounds of cow manure outside the White House Thursday morning to protest President Biden’s plan to drastically cut carbon emissions, saying it doesn’t go far enough.

Videos posted on social media showed protesters with the group Extinction Rebellion D.C. marking Earth Day by taking turns dumping pink wheelbarrows full of cow manure outside the eastern entrance of the White House, where Mr. Biden is hosting 40 world leaders in a two-day virtual climate summit.

Mr. Biden is pledging to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030, but the protesters want net-zero emissions by 2025, WUSA reported.

They called the president’s plan “bull——,” hence the manure, and they also carried signs that read, “Declare a climate emergency now” and “Biden’s 2030 plan = Mass death,” WUSA reported.

Reilly Polka, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion, said Mr. Biden’s plan is “far too little, far too late.”

“Biden is punting the crisis to future generations with targets that rely on unproven technologies sucking carbon out of the atmosphere,” she said in a statement. “This is a massive gamble to take when the well-being of the human species and the richness of life on earth is at stake. If he cared, he’d set targets that expire while he’s still in office. We can’t keep waiting, we need change now.”

Critics slammed the group for including children in their stunt and apparently leaving behind their mess. Video footage posted by the Washingtonian’s Jane Recker showed a young child dumping her stroller full of manure onto the street, and photos showed the piles had been abandoned there after the crowd left.

