INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Indianapolis pastor’s pregnant wife in 2015 has been sentenced to 29 years in prison under a plea deal in which he agreed to testify against two co-defendants.

Jalen E. Watson, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and two counts of burglary stemming from the killing of Amanda Blackburn, court records show. Under the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed seven other charges, including murder.

Once he completes his cooperation with the state in the prosecution of Larry Taylor Jr. and Diano Gordon, he may receive a reduced sentence if he has a clean conduct report, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Blackburn was shot and killed Nov. 10, 2015, in her home on the northwest side of Indianapolis. She was 12 weeks pregnant with the couple’s second child at the time.

Investigators have said the suspects saw Davey Blackburn, the woman’s husband, leave his house and began a burglary of the home. A neighbor reported hearing shots about 35 minutes after Davey Blackburn left. Amanda Blackburn died two days later.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.