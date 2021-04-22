Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, said Thursday she looks forward to debating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, over the latter’s reintroduced Green New Deal resolution.

It remains to be seen if such a face-off will come to fruition, however. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has not said whether she plans to debate Ms. Greene as the Republican congresswoman has proposed repeatedly.

Ms. Greene, a first-year lawmaker often critical of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, has posted several messages on social media this month requesting that they debate the Democrat’s proposed environmental policies.

Initially offered in 2019 and reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives this week, the resolution, if successful, would declare the federal government has a duty to create a “Green New Deal.”

“For so long, our movement toward a sustainable future has been divided with really just this false notion that we have to choose between our planet and our economy,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said Tuesday.

Ms. Greene said last week, prior to the resolution being reintroduced, that she wants to challenge Ms. Ocasio-Cortez to a televised debate so that Americans can “hear the two sides” of the proposal.

More recently, Ms. Greene shared a photo on social media Wednesday that showed her and Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, commonly referred to as “AOC,” and suggested that she discussed with her the possible debate.

“I’m glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal,” Ms. Greene said on Twitter. “After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate.”

Ms. Greene said in another tweet early Thursday that she read the proposal, which she likened to “The Communist Manifesto” written by socialist icon Karl Marx, adding: “Looking forward to debating you.”

None of the posts had received a reply from Ms. Ocasio-Cortez as of early Thursday afternoon, and a message requesting comment from the Democratic congresswoman was not immediately answered, either.

