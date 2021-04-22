BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A group that wants to change the state constitution to require voter approval of constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60% and limit a measure to a single subject is a step closer to bringing the matter to a public vote.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Thursday announced he approved for circulation a petition for the proposed measure.

The citizen-led Protect North Dakota’s Constitution believes the voter threshold for amending the state constitution isn’t high enough. The group said a dozen constitutional amendments proposed since 2010 have been successful. Backers say the measures also often have contained multiple issues.

Citizen initiatives allow residents to bypass lawmakers and get proposed state laws and constitutional amendments on ballots if they gather enough signatures from voters.

To get the measure on the ballot, supporters will need to get signatures from 4% of population certified in the 2020 census, or an estimated 31,000 people. Backers would need signatures from at least 26,904 North Dakota voters if the petitions are turned in prior to certification of the census.

Supporters have a year to gather signatures. The timing of the signature submissions will determine if the measure appears on the June or November ballot next year.

