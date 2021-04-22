MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) - Two Iowa men charged with terrorism after they tried to crash a vehicle into the Muscatine police headquarters have agreed to a plea deal.

The Muscatine Journal reports that 24-year-old Gilberto Daniel Castillo III and 21-year-old Marc Anthony Castillo pleaded guilty to assault on a police officer, second-degree criminal mischief and criminal gang participation.

Gilberto Daniel Castillo also admitted to an additional count of operation while intoxicated and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Twelve years will be the maximum prison term Marc Anthony Castillo could face when he is sentenced May 7.

The terrorism charge had carried a prison term of up to 50 years in prison.

Police reports say surveillance video of the Muscatine County Law Enforcement Center shows the two aim a vehicle at a glassed area where officers were working in the pre-dawn hours last April and jump out as the vehicle continued toward the building.

The unoccupied vehicle was derailed when it hit an in-ground flag pole and the steps. It ended up pinned between stone planters before reaching the building, and no one was hurt.

The driver was attempting to drive the pinned vehicle away when officers arrived but was detained.

