ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man faces a variety of charges after animal control officers found three dead dogs in his home and other dogs who authorities say were on the verge of death, a sheriff’s office said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said two of the dead dogs were left in cages and one was shoved in a box under a shed. Five dogs found at the house were still alive, news outlets report. Investigators said they discovered the dogs last week at a house on Kings Mountain Road in Asheboro after a call from a neighbor.

Deputies said they also seized multiple extremely malnourished dogs from the house. Those dogs are now in the care of Randolph County Animal Services.

The sheriff’s office said Michael Hamilton, 48, was charged with three counts of felony kill animal by starvation, five counts of abandonment and five counts of cruelty to animals. Hamilton was jailed on a $15,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

