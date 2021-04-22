MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) - Police in an Atlanta suburb are investigating after they say about a dozen vehicles were damaged by concrete coming off a bridge on Interstate 75.

Police in Marietta say they were called to the bridge around 7 p.m. on Wednesday as drivers in the toll express lanes, separate from the main highway, reported being hit by chunks of concrete.

Officers and crews from the Georgia Department of Transportation found no visible structural damage to the bridge.

At least one report indicated someone may have been throwing concrete off the bridge.

