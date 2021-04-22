Senate Republicans on Thursday called for spending upward of $568 billion to rebuild the nation’s roads and bridges, in sharp contrast to the $2.25 billion desired by President Biden.

Notably, the plan is heavy on “real” infrastructure compared to the proposal offered by Mr. Biden, Republican senators said.

The proposal calls for spending $299 billion over five years on upgrading roads and bridges. It also includes $61 billion for public transit systems, $20 billion for rail programs such as Amtrak and $44 billion for airport upgrades.

The Republican proposal also earmarks $65 billion for internet broadband, an issue with bipartisan support.

Although the Republican infrastructure proposal is smaller than that requested by the White House, lawmakers say it’s fiscally responsible and avoids a “one-size-fits-all” infrastructure policy.

“I think it’s important for you all to realize this is the largest infrastructure investment that Republicans have come forward with,” said Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. “This is a robust package when we look at where we’re focusing our infrastructure needs.”

Mrs. Capito, who took the lead in authoring the proposal, argued the plan is a message to Mr. Biden and Democrats that there are areas of bipartisan consensus.

“We’re ready to sit down and get to work on this,” she said.

