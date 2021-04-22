SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County police have identified a man fatally shot this week in Spanish Lake.

Antonio Green, 25, of St. Louis, was found injured late Tuesday night south of Larimore Park, police said Thursday in a news release. Green was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police did not announce any arrests Thursday or name any suspects in the case.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that so far this year, St. Louis County police have seen about twice as many homicides as they had by this time last year, with the department investigating 25 homicides as of April 15, compared with 12 homicides by April 15, 2020.

