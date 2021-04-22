Stocks slumped on Thursday on a report that President Biden will propose almost doubling the capital gains tax on wealthier people.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 200 points after Bloomberg reported that Mr. Biden wants to raise the rate to 39.6%, from the highest current rate of 20%. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes also fell.

Coupled with an existing surtax on investment income, the proposal means that federal tax rates for investors could be as high as 43.4%, Bloomberg said.

The tax hike would be on top of Mr. Biden‘s proposed increases in the corporate tax and the hike for taxpayers earning more than $400,000 annually.

