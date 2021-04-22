PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A teenager has been arrested and faces murder charges in the death of a man killed at a North Portland convenience store, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said the 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday in Southeast Portland, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

He is being held on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. His name was not released.

At about 4:30 a.m. on March 31, police responded to reports of gunfire and found a man who had been shot while shopping at a 7-Eleven store. Paramedics tried to help the man, but he died at a nearby hospital.

The victim was later identified as Michael Arrington, 53, of Vancouver, Washington.

“While we can never bring back Mr. Arrington, I hope this arrest can bring a measure of closure to his family,” Acting Police Chief Chris Davis said in a statement. “I am particularly troubled about the young age of the suspect. This is, for us, a reminder of the important work we have in front of us in addressing the violence and the overall health of our community.”

