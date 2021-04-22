NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee high school student was being charged with attempted criminal homicide in juvenile court Thursday in the stabbing of another student, police said.

The injured student, who is 14, suffered a stab wound to the neck and was in critical condition, Nashville police said in a news release. He was taken to surgery.

The student who is being charged is 15. He had minor injuries to his hands and was treated at a hospital before being taken to police headquarters.

Both are freshmen at Overton High School, the release said. They were not identified.

The incident happened at 1 p.m. in the school gymnasium. The motive was not known, police said.

School staff began rendering aid to the 14-year-old, and the school resource officer, Steve Snitzer, responded and worked to control his bleeding while waiting for an ambulance, the release said.

The older student was stopped in a hallway and surrendered the folding blade knife before being taken into custody, police said.

