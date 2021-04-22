Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is slated to deliver the rebuttal to President Biden’s address next week to a joint session of Congress.

Mr. Scott, 55, is the sole black Republican in the Senate and has been his party’s leading voice in the ongoing debate over police reform.

“My friend Senator Tim Scott is a dynamic leader in our party and the perfect person to give a response that will hold Biden accountable while outlining the Republican agenda to create opportunities for every American,” Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, said in a statement.

Mr. Scott has served in the Senate since 2013.

