SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a deadly Springfield shooting.

Police said 28-year-old Jacob Rowden was found Wednesday night in a yard outside a home. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police have identified a person of interest in the case but haven’t been able to find the individual. Anyone with information is urged to call law enforcement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.