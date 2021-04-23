President Joe Biden plans to make his first overseas trip in June to the United Kingdom and Belgium.

The White House announced Friday the trip will be focused on “restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America’s interests.”

Mr. Biden is set to attend the G-7 Summit, where he plans to hold bilateral meetings with fellow G-7 leaders.

He will then travel to Brussels to participate in the NATO Summit On June 14 and take part in a US-EU Summit.

