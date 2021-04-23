Jeffrey Feltman, a career diplomat who served for a time as assistant secretary of state and as the U.N.’s undersecretary-general for political affairs, has been named the State Department’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa, where a civil war in Ethiopia has created a destabilizing humanitarian crisis in one of the continent’s most strategic areas, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced Friday.

U.N. officials and human rights groups warn that the Ethiopian government’s military campaign against the rebellious Tigray region has sparked fears of massive food shortages and atrocities directed at civilians. In addition, both Egypt and Sudan have clashed with Addis Ababa over Ethiopia’s plans for a giant power-generating dam on the upper reaches of the Nile River, warning they will not allow Ethiopia to cut off vital water resources.

“At a moment of profound change for this strategic region, high-level U.S. engagement is vital to mitigate the risks posed by escalating conflict while providing support to once-in-a-generation opportunities for reform,” Mr. Blinken said in a statement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.