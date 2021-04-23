BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Officials in Yellowstone County have released the name of the second person whose death in Billings was linked to a couple who later died in a murder-suicide near West Yellowstone.

Shanna Lynn Booth, 32, was found dead early Tuesday in a house owned by Erika Miller, Deputy Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said Friday.

Miller, 28, and her boyfriend, Henry Porter, 22, were being sought after authorities conducting a welfare check found the body of Miller‘s mother, Roxann Watson, in Watson’s residence in Billings on April 15. She had been beaten and strangled, officials said.

Watson’s obituary said she died on April 13. She was 64.

Officers were pursuing Miller and Porter later on April 15 when the couple got out of a car and ran into the woods near West Yellowstone, about 230 miles (370 kilometers) from Billings. Gallatin County officials said officers did not pursue them, but soon heard two gunshots.

The bodies of Miller and Porter were found early on April 16. They both died of gunshot wounds to the head, Gallatin County officials said.

Booth’s cause of death is still under investigation and toxicology and other tests are pending, officials said. Law enforcement has labeled her death as suspicious.

