DENVER (AP) - Another Colorado man charged in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol was released from custody Thursday after making his first appearance in federal court.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators identified Jacob Clark of the small southern city of Trinidad as being at the Jan. 6 riot by matching images of him captured by the Capitol’s surveillance cameras with his Colorado driver’s license.

The investigators also relied on a photo of him from a now deleted social media account shared with them by someone who has known him for much of his life, the documents said. That person also supplied investigators with his phone number and his phone was tracked to being at the Capitol that day, the documents said.

The documents included an image of the man identified as Clark in a group of people trying to enter a door that three plainclothes officers were trying to close. According to the affidavit, the group engaged in some “shoving and punching” with the officers. Another image proports to show Clark as he allegedly “squares up” with one of the officers as if to fight him but the officer retreats, it says.

According to the affidavit, later Clark confronted a uniformed officer, putting his hands on him, and another officer’s body camera recorded him saying “Next time we’re coming with (unintelligible).”

When officers tell him they are doing their jobs, he screams “So were the Nazis!” and “Stand down!” the documents said.

Clark has been charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and obstruction of Congress.

He is represented by a lawyer from the federal public defender’s office, David Johnson, which does not comment on cases.

At least five other people from Colorado have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot. Two others were arrested in Washington that week - one on a weapons charge the day before the riot and the other for violating a curfew imposed in response to it.

