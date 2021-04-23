LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A former northeast Arkansas sheriff’s lieutenant has been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $30,000 in a drug sting operation, according to federal court records.

Allen Scott Pillow, 56, was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for theft of government funds after pleading guilty to the charge in December.

FBI agents received a tip that Pillow might be abusing his position at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, then set up a fake drug scene in a rented vehicle in Paragould with $76,000 cash in a backpack inside the vehicle, according to prosecutors. The FBI then asked Pillow to investigate by saying it was part of an out-of-state narcotics investigation.

Pillow later reported finding $45,600 inside the backpack, along with a glass drug pipe that was also left in the vehicle.

The FBI had recorded the serial numbers of the cash and all but $280 of the $30,400 total was later found in Pillow’s home.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.