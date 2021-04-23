White House press secretary Jen Psaki had reporters eating out of her hand on Friday — literally.

Ms. Psaki ended her daily press briefing at the White House by giving journalists chocolate chip cookies baked, she said, by her mother-in-law. She noted that she had promised snacks for reporters a day earlier.

“There’s one for each of you in here, so we’ll do it in a COVID-safe way,” Ms. Psaki said, eliciting appreciative “awws” from reporters in the room.

White House press assistant Angela Perez then handed out the cookies “to the grateful press,” according to Emilie Munson of Hearst Newspapers, who was serving as a White House pool reporter Friday.

“My personal review is they’re really delicious!” Ms. Munson reported.

It’s been a sweet month for reporters at the Biden White House. Earlier in April, a masked Easter Bunny handed out candy to journalists in the press briefing room.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.