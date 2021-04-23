MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, once a frequent target of attacks by former President Trump, made a clear personal distinction between the current and previous leaders of the country Thursday evening.

President Biden “hasn’t accused me of being a murderer,” said Mr. Scarborough, the star of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC and a former Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Florida.

“But we’ve got 3.5 years left,” Mr. Scarborough told late night show host and comedian Stephen Colbert. “It could happen.”

Mr. Trump, while president, repeatedly pushed a baseless conspiracy theory on Twitter accusing the MSNBC host of being responsible for the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, a former Scarborough staffer.

Timothy J. Klausutis, the staffer’s widower, unsuccessfully pleaded at the time for Twitter to remove the posts. The social media service banned Mr. Trump and took down all his tweets in January.

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski, who is married to Mr. Scarborough, was also regularly smeared by Mr. Trump on Twitter prior to the president being permanently banned from the platform.

Interviewed alongside her spouse on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on CBS, Ms. Brzezinski noted the lack of attacks from the current Democratic president compared to his Republican predecessor.

“Well, it’s nice not to wake up and feel like you have to put on a suit of armor, wondering where it’s going to come from and in what capacity – on Twitter or wherever,” said Ms. Brzezinski.

Mr. Scarborough, 58, left Congress in 2001. He announced in 2017 that he was leaving the Republican Party to become an independent.

