The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in Virginia voted Friday to appoint former Baltimore police commissioner Kevin Davis as the county’s new police chief.

Mr. Davis served as the Baltimore police commissioner from 2015 to 2018, and most recently worked as the director of consulting services for the security service company GardaWorld.

Board chairman Jeffrey C. McKay said in a statement Friday that the department wanted “a fresh perspective to further our work on police reform in Fairfax County.”

“After thorough interviews, the entire board is confident that Kevin will continue Fairfax’s work on police reform, build on the deep community involvement and relationships with stakeholders, and improve morale within the police department,” Mr. McKay said.

The new leader is set to take over the agency on May 3. He will replace interim chief Dave Rohrer, who is also the deputy county executive for public safety.

Mr. Rohrer has been leading the Fairfax County Police Department since former chief Edwin C. Roessler retired in February.

Fairfax is the most populous county in the commonwealth with more than 1.1 million residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

