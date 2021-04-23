GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has been arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon after attempting to kill a woman, according to a federal prosecutor.

G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said in a news release Thursday that Errol Rahnell Taheim Baston, 36, of Winterville was arrested by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives agents.

The news release said the charges stem from a domestic incident in which Baston reportedly held a woman against her will, repeatedly assaulted and choked her and attempted to drown her in a bathtub.

Greenville police went to an address on Monday and attempted to serve warrants on Baston. After a brief standoff, Baston attempted to escape through a rear door, but he was apprehended by a K-9 officer.

Baston was scheduled to appear in court Thursday. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.