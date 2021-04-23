BOSTON (AP) - Police arrested a 29-year-old Fall River man Thursday after he allegedly assaulted staff at a Boston restaurant, crashed his car into another vehicle as he drove away, and was later connected to garbage bags filled with marijuana.

Police responded to a call about a fight at the Ocean Prime Restaurant in the city’s South Boston neighborhood at about 6:20 p.m., after witnesses reported seeing Jason Wages, of Fall River, harassing female wait staff and customers.

Staff confronted Wages after he allegedly head-butted an employee and called him a racial slur multiple times, police said. Wages allegedly head-butted a second employee and allegedly threatened to shoot “everyone in the place,” as he left, police said, the Boston Globe reported.

Wages then drove away, hitting another car, according to police, who later found an unoccupied car that had struck a public works building. Police spoke to witnesses who said they saw two men fleeing the scene carrying garbage bags.

Wages was later found and arrested. Police found garbage bags containing what they described as 53 “large, heat-sealed bags of marijuana” and $8,600 in cash.

Wages was charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs, two counts of assault and battery, and two counts of leaving the scene property damage, police said. He is set to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

The second man was questioned and released, police said.

