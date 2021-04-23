SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) - St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a Maplewood man with murder and other counts in a fatal shooting in Spanish Lake earlier this week.

Christopher Bolden, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession and use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the Tuesday night shooting death of 25-year-old Antonio Green, of St. Louis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Green was found near Larimore Park in Spanish Lake with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Bolden was riding in a car driven by the mother of his children when he opened a rear passenger door and fired three shots at Green, investigators said. Police said he then threatened the woman with the gun, who fled.

Bolden left the area in a rental car, police said, and he was later found in Montgomery County, Illinois, driving that vehicle. Bolden was arrested in Illinois, but escaped custody and led Illinois State Police on a high speed chase before being recaptured. He is being held without bond, authorities said.

