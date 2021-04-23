CANTON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years after he pleaded guilty to capital murder in the 2019 killing of a pizza delivery woman and attempted murder in the shooting of a convenience store employee.

Terrance J. Caldwell, 27, was sentenced Wednesday in Madison County Circuit Court, news outlets reported. Court records show Caldwell pleaded guilty April 5.

The capital murder charge stemmed from the killing of 31-year-old Hilereca “Latrice” Dortch. She was a Domino’s Pizza employee who went missing four days before her body was found in Madison County on Dec. 17, 2019. A coroner said she died of a single gunshot wound.

The attempted murder charge was for the shooting of an employee at a convenience store in Canton.

