Vice President Kamala Harris can’t seem to go anywhere without catching flak about her reluctance to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee made certain of that Friday ahead of Ms. Harris’ scheduled trip to New Hampshire, saying the immigration baggage she brings to the state is a reminder of the liberal leanings of Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is up for reelection.

“Now, Vice President Kamala Harris, formerly the most liberal member of the U.S. Senate and now the point person for the Biden administration’s border crisis, is riding into town to try to prop up Senator Hassan’s flagging poll numbers,” said NRSC spokesman T.W. Arrighi. “It won’t work. VP Harris is just a reminder that Democrats are promoting the most liberal legislative agenda in American history and Maggie Hassan is along for the ride.”

Ms. Hassan is favored to win reelection, according to nonpartisan political handicappers.

President Biden tapped Ms. Harris last month to lead the administration’s diplomatic efforts in Central America as it looks to stem the flow of immigrants coming to the nation’s southern border.

Republicans have had a field day pointing out that Ms. Harris has yet to visit the southern border and blaming the Biden administration for the surge of young illegal immigrants trying to enter the United States.

Ms. Harris has planned stops in Plymouth and Concord.

On the tarmac in Laconia, New Hampshire, Ms. Harris did not react to questions from reporters about when she will visit the U.S.-Mexico border and how she plans to deal with the Central American countries responsible for the increase in migrants entering the United States.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.