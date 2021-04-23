UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - A central New York man was given the maximum sentence for fatally shooting his wife and hiding her body in a dumpster.

Jason D’Avolio, 49, was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in state prison for the second-degree murder of his wife, Kerrilee D’Avolio, and one-and-a-third to four years for concealment of a human corpse.

The Rome, New York, resident was convicted in November after a trial in which prosecutors argued he shot his wife in the back of the head with a rifle on the night of July 28, 2019 and disposed of her body.

Authorities found her body in a landfill and the rifle in the Barge Canal in Rome.

“It haunts us to know someone who was so loving, so caring, could be thrown away like she was nothing,” the victim’s sister, Tiffany Thompson, told the court at his sentencing.

Thompson said she was fostering the D’Avolios’ three daughters, according to the Observer-Dispatch of Utica.

Jason D’Avolio continued to insist that he had found his wife dead from an apparent suicide. His lawyer argued at trial that D’Avolio sought to protect the couple’s three young daughters, so he wrapped his wife’s body in a sheet and garbage bags and hid her body in a dumpster at a nearby apartment complex.

D’Avolio concluded his statement by saying he loved his wife.

The judge expressed disbelief at the statement.

“That either shows you are completely, totally delusional or you have no heart in that body whatsoever,” Oneida County Court Judge Michael Dwyer said before imposing the sentence.

