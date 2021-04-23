DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A 12-year-old boy was killed and another young boy injured after they were shot from a passing vehicle as they rode their bikes on a Davenport street, police there said.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, killing 12-year-old Devell Johnson, the Quad-City Times reported. Police said Devell and three others were riding bikes on Marquette Street when a black sport utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired several shots at the group.

Devell and the other boy were found injured at the scene and were taken to a local hospital, where Devell was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers at the scene chased down and arrested an 18-year-old who had also been riding his bike with the group. Police said he was arrested on weapons counts for suspicion of illegally having a gun, but that he was not involved in the shooting of the boys.

No arrests had been reported by Friday afternoon in the boys’ shooting.

