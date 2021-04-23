CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia massage therapist was arrested and accused of several sexual assault charges, authorities said.

A press release from Charlottesville police said Justin Kyle Sadacca, 38, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of object sexual penetration by force and one count of aggravated sexual battery by a massage therapist, news outlets reported. The incidents occurred in 2015 and 2021, according to authorities.

Police said Sadacca previously worked as a massage therapist in a Charlottesville spa, where at least three of the alleged offenses occurred. Police said Sadacca was also an independent massage therapist.

It’s unclear whether Sadacca had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

Police said anyone with additional information related to Sadacca should call the department.

