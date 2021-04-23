WESTON, Wis. (AP) - Police shot and wounded a man early Friday in the northern Wisconsin village of Weston in an apartment where a woman was found dead, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

Everest Metro Police Officers were sent to an apartment building around 3:30 a.m. on a report of a woman requesting assistance. The officers went inside and heard a woman screaming and were confronted by an armed man, the state agency said in a news release. The officers opened fire.

Officers then entered the apartment unit and found the body of a woman, the statement said.

The department said the man was hospitalized in critical condition, but no officers were injured. Names were not immediately released.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into both the shooting by police and the woman’s death. It will turn its reports over to the Marathon County District Attorney. The DCI said all law enforcement officers involved were fully cooperating.

Weston is just southeast of Wausau.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.