TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Federal prosecutors rested their case Thursday in the murder trial of a former Tulsa police officer charged in the fatal 2014 shooting of his daughter’s boyfriend.

Former officer Shannon Kepler, 60, says he shot Jeremey Lake in self-defense and that Lake, 19, was armed with a gun, but no weapon was found at the scene. Defense attorney Stan Monroe argues that someone removed the weapon from the scene and that it may be the gun found in a police interview room trash can days after the shooting.

Lake’s half-brother, Michael Hamilton, witnessed the shooting and has testified he does not believe Lake was armed, but had extended his right hand to greet Kepler, who was in his sport utility vehicle stopped in a Tulsa street, the Tulsa World reported.

Kepler was charged in federal court in November in anticipation of his state manslaughter conviction being overturned by the state Court of Criminal Appeals. The appeals court ruled based on a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.

Kepler is a member of the Muskogee (Creek) Nation and the shooting occurred on land within the tribe’s historic reservation.

