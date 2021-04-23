CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) - Seattle rapper Lil Mosey, best known for his hit “Blueberry Faygo,” is facing a second-degree rape charge in Washington state.

The Lewis County prosecutor’s office filed the charge earlier this month against the 19-year-old, born Lathan Moses Echols, and another man following a Jan 5 party at a cabin in rural Randle, near Mount St. Helens.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by prosecutors, a 20-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted at the party and had little memory of what happened. She conceded in an interview with a detective that at one point she had consensual sex with Echols.

The charge alleges that Echols engaged in sexual intercourse with the woman when she was physically helpless or mentally incapacitated.

“Mr. Echols did not commit this crime, and we intend to work hard to clear his name,” his Seattle-based attorneys, Amy Muth and Jennifer Atwood, said in a statement Friday.

Another woman who attended the party with the 20-year-old reported that she woke up partially clad and was told she had intercourse, but she had no memory of it, the affidavit said.

Lewis County Superior Court issued a warrant for Echols’ arrest after he missed a court hearing Wednesday, but that was expected to be quashed after Atwood made an appearance in the case Friday. Another hearing was expected to be scheduled for Tuesday, Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer said.

Mosey‘s platinum-selling hit “Blueberry Faygo” reached the Top 10 of the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart last year. He also had success with the songs “Noticed,” “Stuck In a Dream” and “Pull Up.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.