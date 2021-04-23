The Smithsonian Institution announced Friday that seven museums and the National Zoo will reopen next month.

The National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center will be the first to restart operations on May 5.

On May 14, the following museums will reopen: the National Portrait Gallery, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum and its Renwick Gallery.

Lastly, the National Zoo, the National Museum of American History, and the National Museum of the American Indian will reopen May 21.

Visitors will be required to sign up for a free timed-entry pass at all locations. Public tours and events will remain suspended, and all other facilities will stay closed.

The Smithsonian Gardens already reopened last month.

The following facilities will remain closed: National Museum of African Art; National Air and Space Museum; National Museum of the American Indian George Gustav Heye Center; Anacostia Community Museum; Arts and Industries Building; Smithsonian Design Museum; Freer Gallery of Art; Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden; National Museum of Natural History; National Postal Museum; S. Dillon Ripley Center; Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, and the Smithsonian Institution Building.

The Smithsonian initially shut down all of its facilities last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eight facilities temporarily reopened between July and October, but all were closed again in November amid an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.