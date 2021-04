SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A 32-year-old man was being held in the Greene County jail Friday in the shooting death of another man, Springfield police said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested Friday morning, KYTV reported.

He is a suspect in the death of Jacob Rowden, 28, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside a Springfield home on Wednesday.

No other information has been released.

