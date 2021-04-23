ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (AP) - State police on Friday were investigating after a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike, killing two people and spreading its cargo over the toll road.

The accident occured Thursday night near Exit 7A.

The truck ran off the highway and slammed into a concrete bridge support barrier before coming to a rest under an overpass, state police said.

Officials said the male truck driver was ejected and killed. A male passenger also died. Their names have not been released.

Watermelons were scattered around the crash scene.

The right lane of the northbound inner roadway was closed for approximately six hours before it reopened early Friday. The northbound outer roadway was closed for construction.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.